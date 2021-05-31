SEND IN THE CLOWNS! OAS TO SEND DELEGATION TO HAITI

May 29, 2021

The Organization of American States will send a 5 member delegation to provide “useful advice” on the upcoming Constitutional Referendum. The team will arrive in Haiti as the slide towards Referendum Day is already in its final moments.

What advice can a bunch of foreigners, without a true appreciation of the Haitian factors involved, give that could have any meaningful influence of the vote?

ZERO!

At least Sir Ronald Sanders has been relegated to the sidelines.

With Canada and the United States represented, there is less likelihood of bribery.

But their presence does not eliminate stupidity.

The OAS mission will meet with a bunch of vocal people, who represent no one, giving them equal credence to the voice of President Moise and his team, placed in power with over 58% in the first round of Haiti’s Presidential Election..

Individuals like Edmunde Beauzile, who capture a staggering 1678 votes against Jovenel Moise’s 58% will be accepted on an equal level to the President, even though she represents a handful of people and, perhaps, a cat and a dog.

And Fat Andre Michel, the bad check-writer, and murderer of Frantzy Duverseau, will be taken seriously. Andre Michel doesn’t have a cat or dog.

Of course, Senators, Like Youri Latortue, Beauplan, Don Kato, Cassis, etc., who skimmed hundreds of millions from PetroCaribe, will be consulted.

Time for the world to wake up and “smell the roses.”

Haiti’s survival depends upon the completion of Jovenel Moise’s mandate, ending in February, 2022.

Anything less will see Haiti spiral into an INFINITY OF TRANSITIONS, leading to nowhere.

Adelina Dayiti