SEND IN THE CLOWNS! OAS TO SEND DELEGATION TO HAITI

May 29, 2021
The Organization of American States will send a 5 member delegation to provide “useful advice” on the upcoming Constitutional Referendum. The team will arrive in Haiti as the slide towards Referendum Day is already in its final moments.
What advice can a bunch of foreigners, without a true appreciation of the Haitian factors involved, give that could have any meaningful influence of the vote?
ZERO!
At least Sir Ronald Sanders has been relegated to the sidelines.
With Canada and the United States represented, there is less likelihood of bribery.
But their presence does not eliminate stupidity.
The OAS mission will meet with a bunch of vocal people, who represent no one, giving them equal credence to the voice of President Moise and his team, placed in power with over 58% in the first round of Haiti’s Presidential Election..