Seeding Change in Haiti

A young Haitian tree planter was chosen for the cover of The VF Foundation’s Third Annual Impact Report released last week. Included among the impressive examples of philanthropic support “for the betterment of people and our planet” is a story about the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) in Haiti, which you will find on page 23. Support for the SFA came via a grant from The VF Foundation to the U.S. based Impact Farming Foundation.

We are very grateful to be partnering with The VF Foundation as they strive to innovate and problem-solve in collaborative ways to drive transformative, lasting change with the vision of creating a more just and sustainable world.

It is also an honor to have the photo above on the home page of The VF Foundation website. It shows the first seeds being planted to launch the SFA’s cotton program… a program that has only been possible with the support of Timberland, the VF Corporation and The VF Foundation.

We invite you to join them by making a donation to the SFA in support of our mission of “farmers united to help feed and reforest Haiti.” Anything you can give will help us continue in the midst of challenging times for our nation.