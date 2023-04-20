Seeding Change in Haiti

A young Haitian tree planter was chosen for the cover of The VF Foundation’s Third Annual Impact Report released last week. Included among the impressive examples of philanthropic support “for the betterment of people and our planet” is a story about the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) in Haiti, which you will find on page 23. Support for the SFA came via a grant from The VF Foundation to the U.S. based Impact Farming Foundation.
We are very grateful to be partnering with The VF Foundation as they strive to innovate and problem-solve in collaborative ways to drive transformative, lasting change with the vision of creating a more just and sustainable world.
