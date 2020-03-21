Retour au Canada à partir d’Haïti / Returning to Canada from Haiti

(English to follow)

Bonsoir,

Suite aux mesures imposées par le gouvernement haïtien au niveau de la fermeture des aéroports, ports et autres points d’entrée, nous aimerions vous informer que nous travaillons activement pour trouver et sécuriser des options de rapatriement pour ceux et celles qui désirent retourner au Canada.

Nous préparons une liste des citoyens canadiens intéressés à quitter Haïti. Si vous faites partie de ce groupe, veuillez communiquer avec nous au prncecs@international.gc.ca ou après les heures de bureau au sos@international.gc.ca. Vous pouvez également entrer en contact avec un agent consulaire au 509 2812-9000 à tout moment.

Nous continuerons à vous informer par l’entremise de ce registre mais on vous recommande également de surveiller nos réseaux sociaux afin d’obtenir les informations les plus à jour.

Merci et soyez prudents,

L’équipe consulaire de l’Ambassade du Canada en Haïti

Good evening,

Following the measures imposed by the Haitian government in closing airports, ports and other points of entry, we would like to inform you that we are actively working on finding and securing options for the repatriation of those who would like to return to Canada.

We are preparing a list of Canadian citizens who are interested in leaving Haiti. If you are part of this group, please communicate with us via prncecs@international.gc.ca or after business hours via sos@international.gc.ca You can also contact a consular agent at 509-2812-9000 at any time.

We will continue to inform you via this registry but we also recommend that you regularly check our social media accounts in order to obtain the most up to date information.

Thank you and please stay safe,

The consular team at the Embassy of Canada in Haiti