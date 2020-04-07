Researchers harness new technology for rapid COVID-19 vaccine development

As the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly accelerated last month, scientists working for a spinoff of Massachusetts General Hospital called Voltron Therapeutics started looking for partners to help develop a vaccine as quickly as possible. They formed a joint venture with Hoth Therapeutics, named HaloVax, and tasked it with using a vaccine technology developed at MGH to find a COVID-19 candidate.

Now HaloVax is preparing to take its COVID-19 vaccine into animal trials this month, Voltron announced late last week. It hopes to start safety testing in people soon after the preclinical work is completed. It’s one of several product candidates emerging from newly formed alliances that are focused on harnessing new technology to speed up vaccine development.

The Voltron candidate came from a platform developed at MGH called VaxCelerate, which is designed to quickly generate and test “self-assembling” vaccines that spark immune responses to viruses. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine uses a heat shock protein to activate the immune system, rather than one of the chemical adjuvants that are commonly employed by vaccine developers, the company said. The vaccine will also include a variable component that targets specific characteristics of COVID-19.

“The self-assembling vaccine has been designed to be highly adaptable, designed for safety and allows for seamless modifications in the face of potential genetic changes in the pathogen,” said Mark Poznansky, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Vaccine and Immunotherapy Center at MGH, in a statement.

Prior to getting recruited to join the COVID-19 vaccine effort, two-year-old Hoth was developing topical drugs that link zinc chelators to antibiotics. The company raised $7 million in an initial public offering last year to help fund its lead program in pediatric eczema.