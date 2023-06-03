Religious leaders, once mostly spared Haiti’s violence, are now targets

Many Haitians credit a Vodou ceremony at the wooded area of Bois Caïman as a pivotal gathering in the Haitian Revolution, in which the Africans cast off their French enslavers and founded the world’s first Black republic.

In 2003, President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, a former Catholic priest, issued an executive decree recognizing Vodou as a “religion in its own right” — and “an essential element of national identity.”

But the faith, which centers on devotion to lwa, or spirits, has long been misunderstood and stigmatized, first by the French enslavers, later by Americans during the 19-year U.S. occupation and, today, members of the Haitian political and religious elite.

After the substandard sanitary practices of U.N. peacekeepers introduced cholera to Haiti in 2010, seeding an epidemic that killed almost 10,000 people, some blamed Vodou. Mobs lynched houngan, mostly with impunity.

Now, in yet another time of crisis, religious leaders and analysts say some are blaming Vodou for Haiti’s insecurity. Some gang members claim Vodou has made them invulnerable to bullets.

“As a result, many Vodouists suffered violence and threats of violence during the year,” the State Department said in a 2022 report onreligious freedom, “both from gangs and non-gang members who thought Vodouists supported gangs, affecting all citizens regardless of religious affiliation.”

Erol Josué, a Vodou priest, performs a ceremony to bless those killed in the 2010 Port-au-Prince earthquake. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Josué, the Martissant houngan, is also a musician who blends Vodou sounds with contemporary ones. He was singing an homage to Moïse after the assassination when he learned his peristyle had been destroyed. He continued to sing, he said, but struggled to get the words out.