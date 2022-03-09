Rebuilding Hope in Haiti, One Farm Home at a Time-Announcing SFA Partnership With Habitat for Humanity Haiti

Before long we heard a rumor that there was one such house, and that it was just a few miles from where our farmer members were located in the rural community of Laborde. And sure enough we found a home that was completely intact, even as many in the same area had been destroyed and many more severely damaged by the recent earthquake. We then learned the house had been built by a local farm family with support from, and under the supervision of, Habitat for Humanity Haiti (HFHH). Further research revealed that HFHH had built or repaired more than 1,800 houses with families throughout the south following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, and roughly 98% were still standing following this latest earthquake. We are excited to announce today that the SFA is partnering with HFHH to build an initial 15 homes for our member families in Laborde over the next 10 months. Each house will have one multi-function room, a veranda, a rain harvesting system and a toilet. All will be built by the recipient farm families and community volunteers under the guidance of HFHH. The training the farmers receive will give them the skills to add more rooms to their homes in the future, and to help in building other houses. “Habitat for Humanity Haiti is pleased to be partnering with the Smallholder Farmers Alliance,” said National Director Jean Frenel Tham, “because they are ideally suited to ensuring the kind of broad community engagement that is a key factor in the success for our projects.”