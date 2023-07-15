Dec 1 2017

Like the nice lady from the UN suggested, Haiti must clean its own house. We should start with Privert and, perhaps, some details of how he managed to stay in place.

Privert’s period in the Senate saw him derail many things, leading up to Martelly’s term end. He, and some Senate associates, made things so difficult that a smooth transition was impossible.

At the end, immediately prior to an OAS team’s visit to adjudicate the transition from Martelly, a meeting was held with Haiti’s Permanent Representative to the OAS. This meeting was aimed at gaining approval for a “Preval-Like” Article 136 extension to see Martelly hand over power to Jovenel Moise in May 2015.

An OAS team, led by Sir Ronald Sanders met here to coordinate the transition.

Things seemed positive, then Saunders became unavailable.

There are sad rumors, to the effect, that Privert gave him a bag of cash to force the situation into a dead end that saw Privert named as Provisional Interim President, or whatever, with a very short term

Privert’s plan, from day one, was to hold power for as long as possible – perhaps forever.

Money is the fuel in Haiti and Privert used our funds with reckless abandon, paying Senators ridiculous sums.

In on coup, Privert blackmailed our Taiwanese partners, taking a cool $8,000,000 in order to vote yes to a motion in the UN.

Now we hear that Privert forged signatures to steal something more than $30,000,000 from our treasury even as he claimed there were no funds to pay teachers and other needy areas!

This isn’t the place to detail all of the Privert outrages, but he is a good target with which to start the clean-up.

He should be pursued in the International Criminal Court and jailed, after a fair trial. The evidence is so overwhelming that a guilty verdict is assured.

Then, to gain some sort of sentence reduction, Privert shold be asked to give up Sir Ronald Saunders – if he did pay him a bundle for his betrayal of duty – then we will put Saunders in jail.

Click on this site to read the obfuscation of Sanders, and his OAS associates, when discussing the situation he personally created in collusion with Privert. Cover your ass describes content.

DISGUSTING! NO ACCIDENTS HERE! WELL PLANNED DISASTER.

http://www.sirronaldsanders.com/viewarticle.aspx?ID=566

The perfect, cost saving solution, should this pair of low-lifes be convicted, would be a shared cell.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!