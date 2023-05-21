President Joe Biden has nominated Dennis B. Hankins to become United States Ambassador to Haiti. He is a career diplomat with nearly forty years of experience in some of the toughest posts around the world. The information was reported yesterday Friday, May 19, 2023 by the Miami Herald newspaper.

Washington, May 20, 2023.- Before taking office, the appointment of Dennis B. Hankins must be confirmed by the United States Senate. “The failure of Congress to approve the appointment of an ambassador to Haiti is concerning given the escalating gang violence, political paralysis and worsening humanitarian crisis in the country,” wrote Miami Herald.

This situation, the Floridian media pointed out, has also raised concerns as the White House has worked to convince countries in the international community to support a UN resolution. A resolution that was drafted by the United States, in favor of the rapid deployment of an international force in Haiti to help the Haitian National Police in the fight against murderous gangs.

According to the Miami Herald, some members of Congress have called on President Biden to reappoint a special envoy to the country following the 2021 resignation of Daniel Foote. This senior US diplomat disagreed with what he called the Biden administration’s “inhumane” deportation policy toward Haiti.

Dennis B. Hankins was nominated by President Joe Biden, 19 months after the country’s last Ambassador, Michele Sison, ended her term in October 2021, after three (3) years of service. The U.S. Embassy is currently headed by Chargé d’Affaires Eric Stromayer, a former Ambassador to the Togolese Republic, who worked in Port-au-Prince early in his career.

During his career, Mr. Hankins served three (3) times as Deputy Head of Mission in Sudan, Mauritania and Mozambique, Principal Officer in Sao Paulo (Brazil) and Consul General in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). He was also political and economic adviser at the United States Embassy in Portugal and head of the political section in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Previously, he worked in Haiti as a non-immigrant visa officer and refugee coordinator.

In Washington, Mr. Hankins served as Deputy Director for Peacekeeping, Oversight Officer and Angola Officer. Mr. Hankins holds a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree from the National War College. Recipient of numerous State Department performance awards. He speaks French, Portuguese and Indonesian.

Dennis B. Hankins, who has worked in Sudan and the Congo and served as ambassador to Mali and Guinea, is currently a foreign policy adviser in the Pentagon’s Office of the National Guard. He has served in the United States Foreign Service for 38 years.

Luckson SAINT-VIL

Vant Bèf Info (VBI)