Powerful Earthquake Strikes Haiti Seismologists reported that a magnitude 7 quake struck in the west of the country.

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — A magnitude 7 earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday morning, seismologists said, shaking the impoverished Caribbean country that is still recovering from a disastrous quake more than 11 years ago.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake struck five miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes in the western part of the country, about 80 miles west of Port-au-Prince. Seismologists said it had a depth of seven miles. It was felt as far away as Jamaica, 200 miles away.

The quake could hardly have come at a worse time for the nation of 11 million, which has been in the throes of a political crisis since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7.