October 29, 2023

MICHAEL COLLINS

The PNH is running out of ammunition.

An order was initiated during August, 2023.

Pro Formas valid for 6 days were issued and are still ready to be honored at original pricing, even though international prices have surged 15% to 20% or more on the market, because of the Israeli Crisis.

However, there are limits.

People within the PNH structure are working against the organization.

PNH Director General Elbe is doing his best to protect our society, but there are people, within the PNH, and elsewhere, that want to remove him. Without Elbe the Nation’s security is threatened.

There is no Social Conscience at the moment.