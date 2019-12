Planting Trees and Growing Communities in Haiti

They say money doesn’t grow on trees, but did you know a whole community can? Haiti is in the midst of an unprecedented political, economic and social crisis, but there are around one million smallholder farmers throughout the country (with husbands and wives farming together on approximately a half million farms) ready to be part of the solution. What’s missing? Trees.

The Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) has pioneered a new social business model that turns trees into a form of currency that is used to finance the upgrading of small-scale family farms and the transformation of rural communities. Farmers plant and look after trees to earn credits they exchange for a range of agricultural and community services. Everything from crop seeds, hand tools and agricultural training to micro-credit loans, adult literacy classes and reviving the kombit tradition of neighbors forming volunteer work parties to help in the fields and take on community projects. The following 3-minute video tells the story.