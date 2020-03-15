Philadelphia didn’t cancel a parade during a 1918 pandemic. The results were devastating

The spread of the novel coronavirus has resulted in events being postponed or canceled across the country — everything from the NBA and concerts to universities and schools has been affected.

It might be enough to make people wonder: Is all this necessary?

The answer is yes. Just look at Philadelphia in 1918, and the spread of the flu.

How the Spanish flu hit Philadelphia

In September 1918, Philadelphia held a planned Liberty Loan Parade to promote the government bonds that were being issued to pay for World War I.