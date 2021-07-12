Pentagon Considering Military Intervention in Haiti Following Assassination

The Defense Department is considering some form of military support for Haiti as the impoverished island nation continues to reel from the assassination of its embattled president .

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed Monday the department is “reviewing” a request from the interim government in Port-au-Prince for U.S. troops, perhaps as part of an international peacekeeping mission, to help secure infrastructure a week after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was killed in his residence by an apparent hit team composed of American and Colombian citizens.

Interim Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph raised the idea of U.S. military support in a phone call on Wednesday with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. A senior official initially told Reuters that the Biden administration had “no plans to provide U.S. military assistance at this time.”

“As for their requests, we are aware of it here at the Pentagon, we are reviewing it,” Kirby told reporters at the Pentagon. “We are going to do so carefully and make sure we completely understand it, and will be discussing it inside the interagency.”

He added the department had no further details on decisions or a timeline to announce as of Monday afternoon.

Haitian Elections Minister Mathias Pierre defended the request over the weekend in an interview with the Associated Press , saying, “We’re not asking for the occupation of the country. We’re asking for small troops to assist and help us. … As long as we are weak, I think we will need our neighbors.”

Kirby said Monday the Pentagon is reviewing the request “just like we would review any request for U.S. military assistance, and if and when there is a decision to be able to speak to you about that, we’ll certainly do it.”

No Defense Department officials traveled to Haiti with the U.S. delegation that arrived on Sunday, which was composed mostly of officials from the FBI and departments of Justice and State.

Police in Haiti identified two Haitian-Americans arrested for their involvement in the assassination – James Solages and Joseph Vincent – with Haitian National Police Chief Leon Charles announcing Sunday the arrest of another American, Christian Emmanuel Sanon, whom local authorities say hired the mercenaries to remove Moise in a plot to become president.

“He arrived by private plane in June with political objectives and contacted a private security firm to recruit the people who committed this act,” Charles said.

The other two Americans who were arrested say they were not in the room when Moise was killed in his residence on July 7 by a group of heavily armed men, and were acting only as translators for the assassination team. They say they understood the goal of the operation as only to kidnap the president and bring him to the national palace, not to kill him.