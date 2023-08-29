PASTOR MARCOREL ZIDOR – FROM CARADEUX – SHOULD SUFFER SAME FATE AS HIS PARISHIONERS- VIDEO (shocking)

August 28, 2023

Pastor Marcorel Zildor, a Protestant agitator, with his church l’eglise de Dieu Piscine de Bethseda, near Aristide’s house in Tabarre, agitated his congregation and sent them with machetes to attack the Vitelhomme gang in Canaan.

Canaan is a settlement that was created on empty ground, immediately after the 2010 quake that killed 330,000 Haitians.

There is no law-and-order in Canaan and gangs rule supreme.

Pastor Marco is a cynic who has generated millions of American dollars by insisting his congregation contribute vast sums to his church, promising them Salvation in a nation where Salvation is a sad myth.

Sending machetes and parishioners against assault rifles and murderers is a losing combination.

Over 50 of Pastor Marco’s congregation, including women and children, were captured by Canaan’s gangs, Some died quick, while others died a truly barbarous death.

Death came slowly as the psychopaths taunted the victim and lusted in their agony.

Pastor Marcos should drink a Sacrement of Gasolone, if the is any God left in Haiti.

The PNH should be supported in its effort to bringing some sort of order to our Nation.

May god have mercy on our souls.

And God cried.

MICHAEL COLLINS

