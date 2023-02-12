ONLY A DOG RETURNS TO ITS VOMIT!!

Michael Collins

February 12, 2023

Surely Haiti has something better than Fritz Jean and Andre Michel!!

Fritz Jean as Provisional President??

Give Haiti a break!!

This guy was Governor of the Central Bank, under Aristide, and stole $12,000,000.00. Aristide was so upset that he tried to arrest this criminal.

Jean escaped Haiti, and now returns to the scene of his crime with the cash to play a leading role. What’s new? That seems to be the way in Haiti.

His trusty cohort, Andre Michel, is a criminal on a different Level. He was involved with the murder of Franzy Duverseau, some years ago. More recently, he bounced a check he used to pay for furniture, believing his political position would protect him. The store repossessed the furniture.

Neither one of these guys could organize an orgy, in a bordello with an unlimited American Express credit card.

Fritz Jean and Andre Michel are not focused upon saving Haiti from the impending disaster.

Each is focused upon stealing their new fortunes.

How can you have a consensus in a group that is made of of 600 or more, supposedly independent political groups? It is like trying to sew hamburger together.

“The committee is called the Montana Group because it held its planning meetings at the Montana Hotel in Port-au-Prince, later named Fritz Jean as president of the provisional government…”