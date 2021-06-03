OAS TO MEET WITH OPPOSITION ELEMENTS REPRESENTING TWO DOGS & A CAT!!

A new political party – TWO DOGS & A CAT – would have the support of the SPCA – Society for Prevention of Crulty to Animals – while the existing opposition cannot draw more than a handful of potential voters.
Time for the OAS to realize the true Haitian reality.
The OAS is trying to administer mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to an already dead concept – DEMOCRACY.
June 7 will see the latest uninformed OAS commission meeting with opposition elements, elements that represent no one other than their personal selves. The OAS and American government have dossiers on the major leaders of the Haitian Opposition.
In any other civilized nation these dossiers would see many arrested.
Haiti stands outside this perceived game. Haiti must be dealt with an initial recognition of the true HAITIAN REALITY, a Hope that will never be fulfilled.
LIVE IN HOPE.
DIE IN DESPAIR
THE NEW POLITIC IS WATCHING THE LATEST OAS TRAIN WRECK.