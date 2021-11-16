OAS General Assembly Adopts Declaration on Haiti

DECLARATION ON THE SITUATION IN HAITI

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Delegation of the OAS

RECALL resolution CP/RES. 1168 (2315/21) of March 17, 2021, establishing the Good Offices Mission with a mandate to facilitate political dialogue with a view to achieving free and fair elections, which presented its report to the Permanent Council on June 30, 2021;

ALSO RECALL that the Charter of the Organization of American States recognizes that representative democracy is an indispensable condition for the stability, peace, and development in the region;

REITERATE the recommendations identified in the Good Offices Mission report, particularly the need to take urgent measures to re-establish a climate of security;

EXPRESS deep concern over the worsening political, economic, social, security and humanitarian crisis in Haiti and its grave impact on the stability of the region.

ENCOURAGE the Government of Haiti to ensure the well-being of the Haitian people, and urge all stakeholders to engage in a serious and inclusive dialogue to find lasting solutions that meet the aspirations of the Haitian people.

REAFFIRM that any solution to the current multidimensional crisis in Haiti requires the efforts of all the stakeholders of the Haitian nation, including the government, the opposition, civil society, and the private and religious sectors.

URGE the Organization of American States and the international community to continue supporting the Haitian authorities in their efforts to restore security, combat impunity, and defend human rights in Haiti, as well as to assist in the preparation of free, fair, and transparent elections under international observation.

REAFFIRM their commitment to the Haitian people in their determination to resolve the severe humanitarian crisis in the country, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, and to work together to build a stable, prosperous, and secure future for Haiti.

ENCOURAGE member states to cooperate with the Republic of Haiti in connection with the investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

CALL ON the member states of the Organization to urgently address the current situation in Haiti.