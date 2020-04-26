 Posted in Govt Incompentece

Most Americans Who Carry the Coronavirus Don’t Know It

   April 26, 2020  Leave a comment

To suppress Covid-19, we need to test those with no symptoms.

By Shan Soe-Lin and Robert Hecht

Ms. Soe-Lin is managing director of Pharos Global Health Advisors and a lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University. Mr. Hecht is a professor of clinical epidemiology at Yale University and the president of Pharos Global Health Advisors.

Share:

Author: `

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *