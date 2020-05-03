 Posted in Govt Incompentece

Michigan has the nation’s highest COVID-19 death rate

by Andrew Feather | Newschannel 3

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. On Friday, April 3, 2020, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that eating alkaline foods will stave off the novel coronavirus, which has a pH level of 5.5 to 8.5. Donald Schaffner, extension specialist in food science at Rutgers University, told the AP. “The human body is designed to be really good at maintaining its pH. … the best way to keep from getting a virus is to stay away from people.” (NIAID-RML via AP)

LANSING, Mich. — LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan health officials reported 3,866 deaths from COVID-19making the state’s death toll is third-highest in the nation, behind only New York and New Jersey.

However, Michigan has the country’s highest death rate. More than 9% of people who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 in Michigan have died, which is almost a full percentage point higher than the next closest state, Connecticut, where more than 8% of people who’ve tested positive have died.

Every other state has a death rate lower than 7%. Nationwide the death rate is 5.8%.

Experts said a lack of testing has likely inflated the death rate, but most states have had testing shortages too, and don’t come close to Michigan’s numbers.

The COVID-19 death rate in West Michigan is much lower at 3.6%.

Some of the difference with the statewide death rate can be attributed to the region’s recent spike in cases while other areas are already past their peak.

Experts also said the virus is hitting poverty stricken and more marginalized communities harder.

Kent County and Genesee County have exactly 1,600 confirmed cases, but while Kent has 36 reported deaths, Genesee County has 192.

The poverty rate in Genesee County is more than double Kent County.

County health officials in West Michigan said the region likely won’t see a peak in cases for at least two or three weeks.

