MICHEL & SOPHIA IN GRAND SUD WITH THEIR “FOUNDATION ROSE ET BLANC” TO ASSIST QUAKE VICTIMS

August 20, 2021
Michel and Sophia Martelly arrived in the Grand Sud to distribute thousands of kits to earthquake victims in the area. Their Foundation Rose et Blanc has always been one of the first on the ground, whenever the need arises.
The death toll is sliding upwards, with each passing day. At the moment the total of lives lost is passing the 3,000 mark with over 10,000 injured and some 40,000 homes destroyed.
Torrential rains, following the quake, have added to the disaster, creating mud slides and drenching homeless survivors.
Haiti needs all the help it can get.