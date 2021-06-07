MESSAGES!!!!!

June 7, 2021

Last night a gang, perhaps the one based around Laboule 12, attacked the residence of ex-President Rene Preval, on Kenscoff Road, and remained there until 4 A.M. when they departed, having stolen a lot of stuff.

The MESSAGE indicates than no one’s home is safe from violation.

Haitians are afraid to make the 5 minute trip to a supermarket because of widespread armed attacks, kidnappings, road-blocks.

Another MESSAGE!

The previous night some 12 PNH Casernes were hit in a coordinated attack, involving a number of separate gangs.

PNH officers were killed.

Someone is coordinating these attacks in an effort to embarrass the Jovenel Presidency immediately before the OAS Commission arrives.

This MESSAGE is for the PNH, telling them they are not safe.

Without the PNH – we aren’t safe!

If someone views this from a distance, an honest observer would see that the troubles are limited and focused to areas the OAS Commission will see up close.

THE OAS SHOULD TAKE A SIDE TRIP TO CAP HAITIEN, AND OTHER POINTS AROUND THE COUNTRY. CAP HAITIEN IS TOTALLY PEACEFUL. YOU COULD HOLD A BLOCK PARTY WITH ALL OF YOUR KIDS, WITHOUT A PROBLEM.

A TINY, TINY, TINY MINORITY IS BEING ALLOWED TO DESTABALIZE THE ENTIRE POLITICAL BASE OF HAITI. DURING THE ELECTION, IN WHICH JOVENEL MOISE WON OVER 58% IN THE FIRST ROUND, THESE PEOPLE, INDIVIDUALLY, AND COLLECTIVELY, GAINED A FEW THOUSAND FROM HAITI’S 4,500,000 VOTER BASE.

THEY REPRESENT NO ONE BUT THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY IS GOING TO MAKE THEM CREDIBLE.

NO ONE CARES ABOUT THE REAL PEOPLE – HAITI’S FUTURE.

JOVENEL MOISE MUST COMPLETE HIS MANDATE DURING FEBRUARY, 2022.

Adelina Dayiti