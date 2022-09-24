MELT DOWN – PM OFFICE BLOCKS PNH PURCHASE OF AMMUNITION & EQUIPMENT

Sep 24, 2022

For weeks, months, Prime Minister Henry’s office has told us that desperately needed ammunition, weapons, and other equipment was on the way.

This is not true.

Even as the pallets of ammunition and weapons sat in the United States, ready to ship via AIR and SEA, with full State Department support and approval, games were being played with the contractual paperwork and promises by Finance Ministry to transfer funds.

American authorities now have information, to the effect, that the entire State Department supported deal is to be transferred to someone like Bigio and the PM’s cousin who have zero legal status or licensing for the complex legalities involved with the shipment of ammunition and weapons.

YOU CANNOT TRANSFER A STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVED TRANSACTION. THERE IS NO INDIVIDUAL, OR CORPORATION IN HAITI WITH THE REQUIRED LICENSES TO PURCHASE OR SHIP THE MATERIAL INVOLVED FROM THE UNITED STATES.

For Haitians, this usually involves the purchase of stuff from a Florida gun shop. The stuff is then put in a container with 2400 cubic feet of something else, like corn flakes, and is not listed on the manifest.

A friend in Customs then passes the extra items and the problem is solved.

Wrong!

This might work with a a small quantity of material but won’t fly with containers of ammunition and weapons.

It didn’t work for the Episcopalian Church as it tried to smuggle weapons and ammunition via its charity franchise

PNH officers have died, and will continue to die because of this.

It is not too late to do the right thing!!

Complete the State Department supported transaction and give Haitian law-and-order a chance.

The International Community is about to abandon us, and the UN departure is just a first step.

Perhaps a next step will be Visa Cancellations.

The world will leave us to fight among ourselves and then deal with the survivors.

Michael Collins

P.S. Haitians should have learned from armored car deal Bigio and PM’s cousin recently took from a qualified seller. We understand they used a Canadian front, for an Israeli manufacturer. Now, Haiti has learned, what the weapons business has known for some time, Israel will not sell ANYTHING to Haiti because of a load of Galils, purchased during the Martelly Presidency, and passed to the gangs.

Armored car deal has collapsed!

Now entire PNH equipment deal will collapse.