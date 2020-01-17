McConnell & Senate, via Mark Fiore

Now that the House of Representatives is zooming towards an impeachment vote, you better retain a bunch of lawyers who have got your back. (You know, if you’re a president who committed high crimes and misdemeanors.) It looks like soon, the Senate will be Trump’s salvation.

Even though Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee seem to be more worried about a play on words using Barron Trump’s name than with Barron’s dad inviting foreign interference in a U.S. election (again), soon the real action will likely be in the Senate.

The Senate — thanks to a Republican majority — will probably be the place Trump's impeachment goes to die. Unless, of course, more information and witnesses come tumbling out of the Trump orbit.