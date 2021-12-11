LOCAL UN GUY TRYING TO CREATE CONDITION FOR COLLAPSE OF PM & NEW UN OCCUPATION

December 11, 2021

The UN gave us CHOLERA, a lot of pregnant ladies, a few raped boys, and a break-down in national security as they forced the final destruction of the FAdH.

After several billion $$$$ of wasted funding, the MINUSTAH declared victory and departed.

Well, not totally.

They left a small team geared to be ineffectual and to meddle in local politics.

Haiti now possesses an underpaid, overworked, badly equipped PNH, and any effort to help the force seems to be met with various roadblocks. The UN should be assisting; Instead they are hindering the proper functions of our PNH.

The most recent situation sees a December 17 PNH Graduation Class of 700 new officers about to enter service without even a personal handgun.

GLOCKS, perhaps the finest handgun now existing, had been ordered. GLOCK had promised a large spare parts inventory and training for PNH armorers, in Haiti, and at their GLOCK facility in Smyrna, Georgia, free of charge.

A UN guy, based in Haiti, told the PM GLOCKS were garbage and the PNH should have more of the third-rate TAURUS weapons.

Perhaps the UN guy was getting a kick-back from TAURUS.

Now, the UN guy has told the Prime Minister the PNH does not need to buy 700 GLOCKS, or any other weapon! He claims the PNH has 700 Handguns in inventory.

This is a lie.

The PNH has no surplus handguns.

ZERO!!

And so the GLOCK deal languishes. GLOCK stands by to support the PNH – even at this midnight hour.

Unfortunately, the December 17 Promotion will face society with not even a bow and arrow. This will reflect upon the present government, expanding demands for its collapse.

OUR UNITED NATIONS FRIENDS ARE STANDING BY TO SAVE US YET AGAIN WITH ANOTHER INCOMPTENT, EXPENSIVE FORCE.