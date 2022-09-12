Learn About Regenerative Agriculture on Sept 21st in NYC

As we shared in a recent newsletter, Haiti is home to one of the most important trial sites for regenerative agriculture in the world and the results are expected to be adopted by smallholder farmers outside our borders. While not yet a household name, regenerative agriculture is emerging as the new global gold standard for sustainable farming. Rather than contributing to climate change like much of conventional farming, this holistic system of land management actually helps to reverse climate change by making measurable improvements to farmland, biodiversity and the environment in the course of producing nutritious food, fiber and other products.