LAST CHANCE – F.B.I. INVESTIGATION – THERE MUST BE NO PRECONCEIVED CONCLUSION – OTHERWISE HAITI’S IGNORED MAJORITY WILL EXPLODE!!

July 18, 2021

The threat of a societal melt-down is being ignored in an attempt to avoid reality.

The situation morphs from confusing to confusing as those involved attempt to avoid stepping in, or ignoring the existence of the dog poo – and those who have unavoidably stepped in the mess, generate convoluted contortions to rid themselves of the stuff and avoid the smell.

With each passing moment we have new rumors, and new modifications of existing rumors and more avoidance of answers that might expose embarrassing truths that involve powerful personalities or groups.

Haiti has invited the F.B.I., and other international law enforcement groups, to investigate the outrage that has animated our massive Traditional Society- President Jovenel Moise’s assassination.

With all due respect, we believe that the F.B.I. must be the lead investigative element in this situation, with polite, political deference to the DG PNH Leon Charles.

Unfortunately, when the F.B.I. asked for the server, that was located in the President’s residence – recording input from the many cameras scattered around the house -, Leone Charles said this was not possible until the investigation was completed, or some other such nonsense.

Come on guys!

See the video that follows.

In a murder investigation, many say the first 48 hours are critical to successful completion of the case. Each delay makes the truth more difficult to acquire. There are some that hope the delays might drift on to Eternity, with no resolution.

Forget about Dr. Sanon, the Columbian team, Haitian/Americans and functionaries from ULCC, aircraft arriving after midnight and other diversionary ploys.

Perhaps the basic proof, and simple key to this outrage, will be found by viewing a few minutes of video, recorded on the server showing – WHAT HAPPENED IN REAL TIME AND WHO WHOSE IMAGE WAS CAPTURED FOR POSTERITY.

PLEASE DON’T SUGGEST THE MEMORY HAS BEEN ERASED!.

Everyone is dancing around like a dog with a hot sausage in its mouth.

AVOIDING THE TRUTH, WHATEVER IT MIGHT BE!

In the past, society could sweep any outrage under the rug and the massive, ignored Traditional Society would continue its existence, without reaction or comment.

The so-called “Opposition Elements” – numbering a few dozen – who have spent the past months defaming Jovenel Moise – have ignored the sentiments of Haiti’s massive Traditional Society, living outside the foreign philosophical concept – DEMOCRACY.

A few dozen against millions!

The International Community listens to the few dozen.

But the true reality of Haitian life is about to reveal itself in a Tsunami.

The disparity in numbers has shown itself in the form of massive peaceful demonstrations, supporting Jovenel Moise and his memory.

The opposition has never managed to put more than a few hundred, perhaps a thousand when their budget would support this. The so-called Opposition can only put people on the streets if they can pay for their participation.

The Traditional Society loved Jovenel and appreciated what he was doing for them.

He “was one of them.”

If the investigation is not carried to a fair and honest conclusion, finding those responsible for the outrage, we may face a wave of violene not seen since the days of Dessalines.

The F.B.I. investigation must reveal THE INTELLECTUAL AUTHORS, not some throwaway person, otherwise the Traditional Society may rise up in a Tsunami that sweeps all that exists, away. They have already said they will assault all of those “behind high walls.” They have threatened the elite who control our finances. They have threatened to wipe what exists from the face of the earth.

For generations the Traditional Society has tolerated abysmal conditions, and situations that would have created uprisings in other societies.

We should not assume this tolerance will apply to Jovenel’s assassination.

Adelina Dayiti