L’ancien ministre de la culture et prête, Limond Toussaint arrêté pour kidnapping

Des agents de la Direction Centrale de la Police Judiciaire (DCPJ), ont procédé, le jeudi 18 mai 2023, à l’arrestation de l’ancien ministre de la Culture et de la Communication sous l’administration du feu Président Jovenel Moïse, Limond Toussaint. Il a été appréhendé par les forces de l’ordre dans la Commune de Delmas.

Delmas, le 19 mai 2023.- Selon des informations dont dispose notre rédaction, l’ancien prêtre catholique serait impliqué dans un acte de kidnapping.

Après son arrestation, le Service Départemental de la Police Judiciaire (SDPJ) dans le Sud-Est du pays, a effectué une perquisition en sa résidence dans la commune de Marigot, dans le même Département. Les agents ont découvert un fusil de calibre T-65 et deux chargeurs.

Plus d’infos à venir…

Vant Bèf Info (VBI)

Agents of the Central Directorate of Judicial Police (DCPJ), proceeded, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, to the arrest of the former Minister of Culture and Communication under the administration of the late President Jovenel Moïse, LimondToussaint.

He was apprehended by the police in the Commune of Delmas. Delmas, May 19, 2023.- According to information available to our editorial staff, the former Catholic priest is allegedly involved in an act of kidnapping.

After his arrest, the Departmental Service of the Judicial Police (SDPJ) in the South-East of the country, carried out a search of his residence in the commune of Marigot, in the same Department. Officers discovered a T-65 caliber rifle and two magazines. More info to come… Vant Bèf Info (VBI)