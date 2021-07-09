KOU RAT VLE MOURI, LI PRAN ……… HE TRIES TO FIND SOMEONE TO DO THE KILLING

July 9, 2021

Luck placed PNH Director General Leon Charles on the streets at the time the Columbians were using 15 pound sledge-hammers to break Jovenel’s bedroom door. President Moise phoned Leon Charles and the Chief froze the entire area around Pelerin 5, even as the assault force was forcing entry.

Where was Jovenel’s Security??

Suddenly, the Assassination Team was trapped, leaving its members in a panic-stricken scramble for freedom. 11 cut the chain-link fence around the Taiwanese Embassy, on Mont Calvaire Road, in a futile attempt to gain asylum.

They were turned over to the Haitian authority.

Others were killed or captured.

At least one was detained in the Dominican Republic.

We have video of 15 captured Columbians, who assassinated our President, Jovenel Moise. If you look at them, many wear a distinctive dark T-shirt with a small white logo on the right breast.

We also have a group photo, of a team, wearing similar T-shirts. Is this, in fact, a team photograph of the killing squad?

When and where was it taken?

The key to the crime are the Columbians, with another key hidden inside its number. I would think that the majority believed they were on a legal mission, formerly authorized to, perhaps, arrest President Moise for some believable reason.

The present situation is so confused that foreigners could be led to believe they were acting on behalf of Jesus Christ.

However, within the team was a single man, perhaps two, who knew they were going to kill President Moise, and ransack his office/bedroom for certain documents.

The fact that our President was killed by rounds from two types of weapon leads me to believe that two were dedicated to the actual murder. Squeeze the rest, for their identities, then squeeze them for the identity of the assassination’s Intellectual Author .

When captured, the hit team should have been isolated separately, to prevent their interaction and also generate a feeling of insecurity.

Interrogation is a psychological game, not one of physical brutality.

The two Haitian Americans are appendages to the concept. A force like this won’t accept outsiders to be anything other than outsiders on a “need to know” basis.

One Haitian provided the American accent to claim DEA involvement.

Of course, an investigator must look closely at several PNH individuals to see why the President’s security rated less than that found at Disneyland.

Perhaps some PNH officers are complicit in the crime.

We hope that momentum is maintained and the Intellectual Author, or Authors are rapidly uncovered.

Jovenel deserves this.