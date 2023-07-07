JOVENEL WAS MY FRIEND- Video

July 7, 2023

Haiti lost a good friend when Jovenel Moise was taken from us. He was a man who had set out to make a difference for Haiti’s vast, overlooked majority.

I can remember sitting with him, discussing his massive Barrage Maryon hydroelectric project. Those who murdered my friend, 7 months before he was set to pass the Presidency on to another, compromised Haiti.

Jovenel was working to provide electricity for all Haitians. Now, this project has been forgotten, abandoned to deteriorate, much as the Nation has deteriorated since our President was assassinated.

Two years have been wasted.

Anarchy has taken over.

Gangs threaten all areas.

Schools have closed, people abandon Haiti.

Where are the peaceful times that evaporated on that night two years ago?

There is no indication that any sensible solution will present itself.

Haiti deserves more.