JEAN-HENRY CEANT’S BROTHER SPEAKS OF SANCTIONS

December 20, 2022

The Haitian business community has been rocked by Canadian/American sanctions against Reynald Deeb, Jean-Henry Ceant, Gilbert Bigio and Sherif Abdulla.

We do not know what basis the Canadian/Americans have used for their actions, as they accuse these people of corruption, money laundering and support of Haiti’s gangs.

What bothers me is the unreality of Haiti freezing the assets of citizens, these actions taken only on the basis of the Canadian/American comments, none of which were made with accompanying evidence. Canada, and the United States, claim to have balanced legal systems in which charges, like those made against these major businessmen, should be accompanied by a statement of evidence.

Instead, there is absolutely nothing.

No matter what the facts may be, these actions have done much to destabilize the Haitian business community since it depends upon these people to survive.