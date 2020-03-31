 Posted in Govt Incompentece

Japanese Scientists Find New Coronavirus Transmission Route in Breakthrough Study

   March 31, 2020  Leave a comment

  • Scientists in Japan discovered that micro particles could be causing coronavirus to spread much faster.
  • Simple conversations in close proximity could spread the virus without coughs and sneezes.
  • Solutions to better contain the virus will emerge as scientists break down how it spreads.

Scientists in Japan have found a third transmission route for coronavirus in a breakthrough study. Some are hopeful that the new findings could significantly reduce the spread of the virus in the coming weeks.

Mainstream news agency NHK reported:

So far, we have considered 2 main routes of transmission. One is infection by coming into contact with something that has the virus on it. The other is infection through droplets admitted in sneezes and coughs. But some experts say there is possibly a 3rd infection route.

The presence of another transmission could explain the unusually rapid spread of the virus across the globe.

Nanometer particles could be key to weakening coronavirus pandemic

According to Kazuhiro Tateda, president of the Japanese Association for Infectious Disease, micrometer particles could be transmitting coronavirus when people are in close proximity to one another.

Previously, scientists believed coronavirus spreads when droplets from coughs and sneezes travel through the air.

If the third route of transmission is micro droplet infection as Tateda and other Japanese scientists theorize, then the micrometer particles can spread even when people are having conversations or are simply close to each other.

The report read:

Experts are now looking at this new infection mechanism as a key to preventing a further spread of the virus. It seems transmissions are happening during conversations and even when people are standing a certain distance apart. These cases can’t be explained by ordinary droplet infection.

As CCN.com previously reported, both surgical and N-95 masks cannot prevent viral coronavirus particles from entering one’s body. If the coronavirus particles are suspected to be micrometer particles, it becomes all the more difficult to stop infection.

Jeffrey Swisher, chairman of California Pacific Medical Center’s department of anesthesiology, said:

This mask issue is really a problem. Again, you do not protect yourself against COVID-19 by wearing a mask! The viral particles are too small and the filtration ability of surgical masks is insufficient. Even N-95 masks fail to protect you.

The identification of a new coronavirus transmission route could help slow the spread of COVID-19. But it also confirms our worst fears: Widespread self-quarantining may be the most effective strategy to fight the pandemic.

coronavirus
Micro particles stay in the air much longer than large particles, which makes coronavirus spreads faster. | Source: NHK

How fast can micro droplets spread?

In an experiment, NHK found that when a person coughs once in an enclosed space the size of a classroom, about 100,000 droplets can be released within a few seconds.

Large droplets were seen falling to the floor within 20 to 30 seconds. Micro droplets, however, remained in the air for prolonged periods of time, leaving other people in the space vulnerable to possible infection.

With a single cough capable of spreading 100,000 droplets, micro droplets could also spread during simple conversations. This leaves people at risk of infection virtually all the time.

This article was edited by Sam Bourgi.

Now Watch: CCN TV

Coronavirus particles too small even for N95 masks

According to Jeffrey Swisher, chairman of California Pacific Medical Center’s department of anesthesiology, the viral particles in coronavirus (COVID-19) are simply too small to be detected by N95 masks.

He said:

This mask issue is really a problem. Again, you do not protect yourself against COVID-19 by wearing a mask! The viral particles are too small and the filtration ability of surgical masks is insufficient. Even N-95 masks fail to protect you.

In regions like Italy, South Korea, and Japan where the coronavirus outbreak is starting to expand rapidly, the shortage of masks has led to heightened prices of more than 10 times.

Authorities of various countries that have confirmed local coronavirus epidemics have begun to strictly regulate hoarding of masks, especially by distributors that are not selling the masks in purpose for higher profits.

Swisher noted that N95 masks are effective when used by medical center workers when dealing with patients in a closed environment.

As previously reported by CCN.com, due to the highly contagious nature of coronavirus and its reproductive infection rate (R0) of 12, masks are not enough to prevent coronavirus particles from penetrating into the human body.

Although both surgical and N95 masks are not especially effective in preventing the coronavirus outbreak, and people are still choosing to hoard it, it causes a big problem for hospitals.

The doctor added:

But it is a problem when we run out of masks in the hospital cause people are hoarding them! Surgical masks protect you as a patient in the operating room from bacterial contamination. Stop buying and hoarding them!

In South Korea, where the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have surpassed 3,000, all types of equipment including medical gowns have started to run out.

Surgical masks do not even filter airborne particles

As said by highly-regarded neurosurgeon Sanjay Gupta, surgical masks do not even filter airborne particles.

coronavirus
Differences between N95 and surgical masks in combating airborne diseases like coronavirus (source: Sanjay Gupta Twitter)

While N95 masks can filter out 95 percent of airborne particles including viral virus particles, surgical masks do not provide a reliable level of protection.

Share:

Author: `

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *