IT TOOK YEARS TO GET STATE DEPARTMENT ARMS EMBARGO REMOVED FROM FADH AND NOW HAITIANS TRYING TO BUY FROM ILLEGAL ARMS DEALERS

Michael Collins

Sep 12, 2023

During 1994 the American government planned to reequip and retrain the Forces Armes d’Haiti as a countervailing force against Aristide’s predictable grab for power, when he returned from exile.

Yet again, the Americans underestimated Aristide.

On November 18, 1994 Aristide disbanded the FadH and the Americans said nothing. Since that time, the world has believed the Aristide line on the FadH record of crimes.

It has taken years of pressure, and negotition, to get the FadH embargo lifted. Once again, the FadH could play a key role in returning Haiti to a stable, secure situation.

Wrong!

Why is the disaster so predictable?

GREED!!!

The State Department is fighting the tsunami of illegal weapons and ammunition into Haiti. With this in mind, the State Deprtment has supplied the FadH and Minister of Defence, with an approved, fully licensed, reputable source of material who can actually deliver anything, and everything required immediately, in a period where 18 month delivery delays are the norm.

A guaranteed one source shopping facility.

Demonstrating the old INGENUITY OVERCOMES COMMON SENSE concept, the Fadh has turned to the shadowy/illegal sources for its requirements.

These will agree to mark prices up 100% – 200% or more, with no ability to guarantee quantity delivery!!

Since US Government funding is involved, one would expect the INL office, in the American embassy, to derail this concept.

We are not optimistic.

Some would rather try for large, illegal kick-backs than work toward Haitian security.