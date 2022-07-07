IT HAS BEEN ONE YEAR SINCE HAITI LOST A GOOD FRIEND

July 8, 2022

One year has passed with no resolution to the question, “Who killed President Jovenel Moise?”

Even though dozens of those involved have been arrested, there has been no coordinated effort to close the case. Our American friends possess the answers but seem unwilling to move forward for one reason, or another.

There are those who are complicit.

There are those who ae complacent.

There are the many, many who supported Jovenel because “he was one of them.” They appreciated what he had done, and what he had promised.

It was a foolish move to remove President Moise when time would have ended his term in February 2021.

Democracy was dealt a blow that it may never recover from.

Jovenel was my friend.

I will miss him.