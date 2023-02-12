IS IT TIME FOR MANIGAT TO WALK AWAY??

MICHAEL COLLINS

February 12, 2023

There are critical moments in life’s negotiations.

When buying a Haitian painting, on the streets, there is a time to walk away, when the price is not right.9 times, out of 10 the artist will stop you and re-adjust his price.

So it is in business and politics. One must set a Red Line, beyond which you won’t go, and the stick to it.

The disastrous security situation forced Prime Minister Henry’s team to seek the support of Madame Mirlande Manigat, and two others, creating the . HCT – HAUT CONSEIL DE TRANSITION.

PM Henry didn’t approach Manigat because he wanted a social contact. The PM approached Madame Manigat because Haiti is in an impossibly desperate security situation in which it has become a military operation to go to the supermarket, and back.

He needed her Public Persona – her reputation – to give the government some sort of public acceptance.

HAITIANS SEE MANIGAT AS A SERIOUS PERSON!

The State Department presses for a solution, yet embassy representatives, and visiting American Government representatives, can slip in and out, without consulting Manigat.

Perhaps, this is another one of those games to nowhere.

If this is the case, Mirlande Manigat should take her reputation out of play and return to the sidelines. If she does not have some say in the selection of key Cabinet Ministries, she should call the game.

Under the present game, we have seen ministries plundered. One real example is the Public Works Ministry which was “given” to Edmunde Beauzile for her support of the PM. This dazzling Presidential candidate managed to get 1,728 votes in the ballot that saw Jovenel Moise elected President. Now, she is stealing millions that should be used to repair our desperate infrastructure, Roads are becoming totally impassable. Garbage piles high.

Leave the money-making ministries to the usual criminals.

Give those ministries that can generate a secure environment to Manigat’s team.

INTERIOR, JUSTICE.

PERHAPS IT IS NOT TOO LATE FOR HAITI. PRIME MINISTER HENRY SHOULD TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THIS MOMENT IN HISTORY TO TAKE CORRECTIVE ACTION. PM HENRY’S SITUATION IS SO “POLARIZED” THAT HE CAN NO LONGER FORM ANY SORT OF CONCENSUS.

PM HENRY MUST USE THE “MANIGAT SOLUTION” TO SAVE HIS GOVERNEMNT AND MOVE FORWARD TOWARD THOSE EPHEMERAL ELECTIONS.