In the Eye of the Haitian Political Storm

Although there is a return to normalcy in Haiti following last year’s protests and national lockdown, it feels like the calm at the center of a tropical storm. The issues that led to the lockdown constitute the outer ring of the storm because they remain unresolved. But for the moment they are being held at bay and an inner circle of calm has resulted in a collective sigh of relief throughout the country. Children are able to go to school again, business and community life is back to its usual rhythm, and you can move around freely. Yes, there are some places where armed gangs are still active, but they are largely confined to specific roads and neighborhoods that locals monitor via the social media equivalent of the Waze app.
|Partners In Health-supported University Hospital in Mirebalais.
I am a resolute optimist about Haiti’s future, but I feel I can only share that optimism after first acknowledging the current reality. I shared some of my reasons for optimism in the recent Voices of Hope for Haiti’s Future. Let me add one more positive story to that collection with news that the University Hospital, operated by Partners in Health in Mirebalais, has just received global accreditation for meeting the highest international standards as a teaching institution.