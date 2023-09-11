HOW MUCH WAS THE MALE WHORE ESPERANCE PAID FOR THIS ARTICLE??- Added COMMENTARY By Haitian-Truth

Michael Collins

Sep 11, 2023

Just look at this guy!

Would you buy a used car from him?

Don’t leave your small children with him!

Looks like a Zombie!

The Living Dead!

COMMENT: HAITIAN-TRUTH.ORG

We normally put our comments at the bottom of an article, however, this one is so outrageous that we have reversed the order. The article we are commenting on is in italics below-

It is obvious that someone paid this Human Rights Whore for writing it.

Guy Philippe was not convicted of drug smuggling.

He was convicted of having cash that resulted from the sale of cocaine, destined for the United States.

The cash involved was actually from the sale of a piece of property, in Pestel, given to him by his father. He transferred this cash to the States, via a bank transfer through a Haitian bank. It was going to be used for the purchase of a condo for his wife Natalie. The Haitian bank cooperated with the American prosecutor, and they said this was from the sale of cocaine.

Guy refused to cooperate, insisting on a trial.

The American prosecutor then told him he either plead guilty or they would arrest Natalie.

That is how the game is played.

Guy Philippe is guilty of nothing more than being a Patriot. His opponents realize he is a political danger. That is why they betrayed him years ago. This is why we see these lies resurface.

Haiti’s future may depend upon Guy Philippe and his followers as the Nation struggles towards stability.

PIERRE ESPERANCE ATTACKS GUY PHILLIPE

Guy Phillipe will not be able to participate in any election in Haiti, the Executive Director of the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights (RNDDH) said as he had taken note of the release of the former elected senator from Grand’Anse. He believes that the former police commissioner “must be put behind bars in case he wreaks havoc in the country instead of asking forgiveness from the Haitian population.”

Announced last week, it is now confirmed, former rebel leader Guy Philippe was released from prison in the United States on Thursday. His supporters are preparing to welcome him to Haiti, if we refer to their mobilization on social networks. The former elected senator had even affirmed that he would continue his political life in Haiti.

He was about to be sworn in as senator when his troubled past caught up with him. He was arrested on January 5, 2017 by members of the anti-drug unit of the Haitian Police, the famous Anti-Narcotics Brigade (BLTS), under an arrest warrant in