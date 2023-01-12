HOW DID RCAF AND CANADIAN GOVERNMENT BECOME INVOLVED WITH INKAS ARMORED VEHICLE SCANDAL???

January 11, 2023

At one point, the PNH ignored the offer of a State Department supported group, and purchased 15 armored vehicles from the UAE

That order was for 15 vehicles, and 9 of these were broken down within three days of entering service.

To avoid future problems, the State Department put forward an American goup that could satisfy any, and all, PNH requirement, through their worldwide network of vendors.

Our PNH required more vehicles. The Americans had 10 vehicles, ready for deliver, and could also cut some from a large Ukrainian order should addition vehicles be required.

Our PNH delayed to the point that the 10 vehicles, which could have been delivered to Haiti within 10 days, were shipped to the Ukraine.

The American group, based in New York, could have “made-to-order” additional vehicles for ocean/air shipment to Haiti within weeks… NOT MONTHS OR YEARS!!!.

Instead, the PNH somehow became involved with INKAS – based in UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – who supposedly promised immediate delivery, and by “immediate” they seemed to mean the vehicles were sitting there, ready for shipment.

WRONG!!!

Somehow the Canadian ambassador became involved and the RCAF – Canada’s air force – delivered the first three. Rumors had the Government of Canada funding the project, which gave some veracity to the entire project.

WRONG!!!

Months, months, months have gone by with no additional deliveries until yesterday, when an RCAF aircraft flew three more vehicles into Haiti.

INKAS still owes Haiti another 12 vehicles, with no concrete schedule for delivery.

One would expect the Government of Haiti to learn from past mistakes. Their earlier purchase of armored PNH vehicles also came from the United Arab Emirates and they had to be flown from there to Haiti at an additional cost of some $500,000. You don’t have air delivery without paying big money.

The State Department gave the PNH an American source for all of their needs.

In a case of INGENUITY OVERCOMING COMMON-SENSE, the Government of Haiti has become involved in an impossible situation. It paid 100% up front with the promise of instant delivery. Instant delivery has extended from 2022 – into 2023 and beyond.