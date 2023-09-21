HIS HAITIAN PAST SHOULD HAUNT THE CRIMINAL BILL CLINTON

Immediately following the disastrous earthquake of 2010 Bill Clinton focused his attention on Haiti, taking control of the funding available, effectively cutting Haiti out of any meaningful control in disbursements.
His efforts, and Haiti’s near death experience with the loss of 300,000 lives and the destruction of its infrastructure, has seen the nation continue its downward spiral to today’s violent situation.
Clinton sucked the life-blood out of the recovery effort and effectively blocked the Haitian government, headed by Rene Preval, from any, and I mean ANY involvement with the disbursement of billions in funding.
You had to be a FOB – Friend of Bill – to get a foot in the door. Then you had to kick-back to the Clinton orbit. Some suggest the Clinton Foundation was the cash receptacle.
President Rene Preval did manage to derail one major Clinton effort.
Bill Clinton attempted a take control of all Haitian Land Titles. He then planned to parcel these out to FOB’s for favors or big dollars!. Preval refused to sign the documents required and this rape was prevented.
But not before Bill Clinton grabbed nearly 10,000 acres in Haiti’s Plateau Central. Clinton still controls this, some say via a major Haitian business family. There is a house on the property occupied by Clinton representatives. Haiti must reclaim this property and expose the truth.
We are not optimistic, as Bill Clinton continues to rape Haiti.
This video tells some Truth.
I don’t believe there is a zillion dollars of Iridium buried in Haiti, but the rest of the video is interesting.
President Jovenel Moise had several major projects underway, when he was assassinated.
Baraj Maryon was set to provide electrical power to all Haitians.
The massacre River canal project was aimed at irrigating thousands of arid acres.
Jovenel’s death saw both of these concepts still-borne.
A RACIST DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, NOW HEADED BY AN EXTREMELY RACIST PRESIDENT HAS TAKEN ADVANTAGE OF JOVENEL’S MURDER BY INTERFERING IN HAITI’S SURVIVAL WHILE THE WORLD WATCHES, FROZEN IN PLACE