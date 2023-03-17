HAPPY SAINT PATRICK’S DAY

As someone with an Irish heritage, Saint Patrick’s Day has a special meaning.

And, as someone with an interest in Haiti Saint Patrick takes on an entirely different aspect as the Voodoo community uses illustration of Saint Patrick chasing snakes to represent Damballa the God of War’

, also spelled

,

, among other variations (

Haitian Creole

:

Danbala

), is one of the most important of all

loa

, spirits in

Haitian Voodoo

and other

African diaspora religious

traditions such as

Obeah

. He is traditionally portrayed as a great white or black serpent, originating in the city of

Wedo

(Whydah or Ouidah) in modern-day

Benin

.

Damballa is said to be the

Sky Father

and the

primordial

creator of all life, or the first thing created by

Gran Met

. In those Vodou societies that view Damballa as the primordial creator, he created the cosmos by using his 7,000 coils to form the stars and the planets in the heavens and to shape the hills and valleys on earth. In others, being the first thing created by God, creation was undertaken through him. By shedding the serpent skin, Damballa created all the waters on the earth. As a serpent, he moves between land and water, generating life, and through the earth, uniting the land with the waters below.

Damballa is usually

syncretized

with either

Saint Patrick or

Moses

.

He is counted among the

Rada

loa.