Haitians fight back against gangs, drawing support — and worry

The United States and other countries have imposed sanctions on members of the Haitian political and business elite believed to have ties with gang leaders and in some cases to have provided them with money and weapons.

Haiti’s National Human Rights Defense Network has accused state authorities of hiding behind the Bwa Kale movement because it allows the Haitian people to “eliminate for them the links they have with the individuals they have armed” and to ensure they never face justice.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the agency is “closely tracking reports of ongoing violence against alleged gang members” and echoed the Haitian government’s “call for citizens to work with the Haitian National Police to ensure suspected criminals are lawfully arrested.”

Max Beluzaire supports the Bwa Kale movement. The 27-year-old has been caring for his mother and 9-year-old sister since his father died in 2018. They were asleep in their one-bedroom house in the hillside shantytown of Cité Gabriel last month when gunfire rang out at 2 a.m.

Bandits with guns and balaclavas tore through the neighborhood, robbing residents and ransacking homes. Beluzaire and his sister packed a bag with clothes, water and identification. When the gang members showed up, Beluzaire sent his mother and sister away and promised to catch up to them.

He confronted the invaders and was robbed of $100, money he hadearned selling cold drinks in the neighborhood to supplement his earnings from a part-time job at a hot dog factory.

Weeks later, he hasn’t returned home — but knows members of his community are organizing themselves to fight against future attacks.

“It’s war,” he told The Post. “The people wake up because they can’t take it anymore. It would have been worse without this movement.”