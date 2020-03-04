Haitian Supershero Supports Gender Equal Farming

Tanama is the creation of Haitian comic book artist Thony Loui, who has been working closely with the Smallholder Farmers Alliance . Tanama’s mission is to encourage children and youth to plant trees, support smallholder farmers and become agents for gender equality.

On the day of the official launch, March 13th, I will share full details of the Tanama Project. The overall program includes the comic book series (in Kreyòl, English and French) as well as information about a classroom-based educational initiative and a range of collaborations in which Tanama lends support to organizations whose missions align with hers.

I would really like to share more, but I am pledged to secrecy until the launch. Two hints: the first comic book will go online that day, and Tanama will be announcing a tree project involving children, youth and smallholder farmers from around 13 Caribbean countries and territories in addition to Haiti. Stay tuned!