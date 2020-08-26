Haitian Super hero Tanama Makes Guest Appearance at Future Festival 2020

Tony Loui’s Haitian supershero creation, Tanama, made her first international guest appearance as part of the Future Festival 2020 organized this past weekend by #She_Builds. Tanama was invited to join a distinguished lineup for this virtual event that included author Edwidge Danticat, musician Jerry Wonda, and environmentalist and Brazilian politician Marina Silva. Her lively talk, which was sponsored by the Smallholder Farmers Alliance, is just under three minutes (click below to view) and includes examples of the Covid-19 awareness campaign that has her image showing up across Haiti on billboards, murals, posters, along with a significant social media presence. All the more amazing given that Tanama was only launched in March!
|Check out Tanama’s first international guest appearance by clicking above!
This is how Tanama’s appearance was promoted for the Future Festival.
