HAITIAN COVID-19 CRISIS ACCELERATES – NO MEDICAL CAPABILITY TO COMBAT IT – IMPOSSIBLE SOCIAL DISTANCING DEMANDS SUPPORT CANCELLATION OF CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM – THE ULTIMATE SUPER-SPREADER!!!

Since the COVID-19 pandemic spread its shadow across the world during early 2020, Haiti seemed to have avoided the Pandemic.
Not so!
Our massive Traditional Society dealt with the original threat in a truly Haitian manner.
DENIAL!
There was no COVID-19.
However, there was widespread “fièvre” which mirrored all of the COVID-19 symptoms.
Now, over the past few days, our nation’s limited hospital space has been filled with real COVID-19 cases. Many “known Haitians” have been infected. Many have died. Some have been medevac’d to Miami or the Dominican Republic.
Eric Behrmann was flown by private jet to Miami for hospitalization. But, How many Haitians can afford over $25,000 to be airlifted to Miami?
Haiti’s 13,000,000 face the disaster unprotected. We have no medical facilities. We have no vaccine. We have no Hope! The cholera epidemic showed the reality of our unpreparedness and it did not require the “Social Distancing” demanded for any hope of containment.
Fièvre will become a Tsunami that threatens the very base of our society.
President Moise has already taken steps to contain this terror. Curfews, school closures, social distancing, and the search for quantities of life-saving vaccines.
HAITIAN CAPABILITY
AMERICAN CAPABILITY & STILL 500,000 DIED!
The list of COVID-19 infections/fatalities is now accelerating as well-known personalities die. While some unknown person in Bombardopolis could fall victim to Fièvre, without being noticed, the death of public figures, and overflow situation of all local hospitals, has focused attention on the true National Threat.
Japan is faced with a similar situation, and is being pressed to cancel the 2021 Olympic Games, scheduled for the immediate future.
Haiti must maintain Social Distancing if the true potential is to be avoided.
President Moise has declared curfews, moved to close schools, mandated mask use as steps to avoid COVID-19’s spread.
Following this philosophy, the President should consider cancelling the largest potential SUPER SPREADER in Haiti – THE CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM
HAITI FACES A NATIONAL THREAT WITHOUT EQUAL. IT IS NOT A QUESTION OF POLITICS, ECONOMICS, PHILOSOPHY, PERSONAL GREED, NEW CONSTITUTIONS OR RELIGIOUS BELIEF.
IT IS A SIMPLE QUESTION OF NATIONAL SURVIVAL.
NOW IS THE TIME FOR ALL HAITIANS TO STAND TOGETHER AGAINST THIS ACCELERATING HURRICANE THAT IS ABOUT TO ENVELOP US.
COVID-19 COULD CLAIM MORE THAN THE 2010 QUAKE!!
O
WE ARE ALL THREATENED BY THIS FACELESS MONSTER WHO KNOWS NO BIAS.
IT WILL KILL WITHOUT PREJUDICE.
THE FIRST STEP ON THE ROAD TO SALVATION MUST SEE CANCELLATION OF THE CONSTITUTIONAL REFERENDUM, A QUESTION THAT CAN BE DEALT WITH AT SOME FUTURE DATE.