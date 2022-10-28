‘Haiti needs us.’ But Blinken and Joly warn crisis demands triage

During an afternoon press conference, the leaders rallied international support for Haiti and the county’s national police, but neither signaled interest in leading a foreign intervention in the deteriorating country.

Joly was direct, “Haiti needs us.”

Blinken is in the Canadian capital on his first in-person visit to the country as Secretary of State. He told reporters it’s technically his second visit because his first was virtual back in February 2021.

Canada is the last G-7 country Blinken has stepped foot in, despite it being the closest.

Canada announced ahead of Blinken’s arrival on Thursday that a fact-finding team has arrived in the country as part of an “assessment mission” to evaluate the country’s security and humanitarian needs.

A senior Canadian government official not authorized to speak publicly on the mission told POLITICO the team has no hard deadline but will be on a short-term expedition.

The news comes nearly two weeks after the U.S. and Canada sent a shipment of armored vehicles and supplies to the country to help police forces fight armed gangs.

Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry had requested help from members of the United Nations earlier this month for “specialized armed forces” to intervene.

Henry’s government is unpopular — and his requests for help have been met with wariness from the international community, including President Joe Biden.