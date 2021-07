At the Caribbean Tree Planting Week signature event co-hosted earlier today by the Clinton Global Initiative, tree-planting supershero Tanama—the creation of comic book artist Thony Loui—announced that members of the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) planted 748,946 trees in Haiti since February of last year (click here or the image above to view the 2.5 minute animation). The SFA’s number represented close to half the total of 1.5 million trees planted throughout the Caribbean from February 2020 to June 2021, noting that the Trees that Feed Foundation also planted trees in Haiti. The SFA was invited last year to take part in the project by Jamaica-based Prof Rosalea Hamilton, Chair of the Caribbean Philanthropic Alliance. “The members of the Smallholder Farmers Alliance have made Haiti the regional leader in tree planting in the Caribbean,” said Hamilton, “and their contribution was not just in planting many trees but also in their contribution to a sustainable form of tree planting using tree currency that empowers farmers and transforms lives.” Check out more daily events of Caribbean Tree Planting Week: A Cultural Celebration that take place each day until next Sunday, July 11th.