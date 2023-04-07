HAITI IS A LAND OF “MESSAGES” EPISCOPAL CHURCH SMUGGLES WEAPONS FOR GANGS – MINISTER JUSTICE DOES THE SAME – BUT GOVERNMENT DOESN’T TRANSFER $$$ FOR PNH WEAPONS- PNH OFFICERS DIE!!

April 7, 2023

The project to equip the PNH has gone on for over one year, with continued bureaucratic delays replacing the earlier agreements that saw requests made, Pro Formas issued, money transferred, material shipped.

In 2019, the time between request, and delivery of ammunition, was 4 weeks.

Now, several months are invested in just negotiating a contract. When the final draft was approved, the project saw another government agency supply a four page list of required amendments.

MORE DELAYS RESULTED.

Verbal confirmation of funds transfer.

PATIENT WAITING!!

No funds transferred!

More promises.

More waiting.

On March 23 Finance/Bank Governor supplied what appeared to be official confirmation of transfer…. But nothing arrived as those involved kept saying, “Patience, funds on the way.”

Patience wasted more time.

April 4 a meeting held to clarify.

Minister of Finance had delayed transfer because of bookkeeping requirement. Involving 2% of transportation fees. Details of these had been supplied, and acknowledged by signed documentation on February 6, 2023.

Promised resolution and transfer of funds by April 6, 2023.