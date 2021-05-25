Haiti imposes nightly curfew, mask mandate amid COVID-19 outbreak

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has imposed a nightly curfew and mask mandate as the country is going through an eight-day “health emergency” over an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Associated Press reported on Monday that the government will ban all outdoor activity from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Social distancing of at least 5 feet will be observed and Moïse ordered public institutions to reduce staff by half.

Temperature checks and hand-washing stations are required in banks, schools, hospitals and markets as well.

Haiti hasn’t begun to distribute vaccines to the general population yet, but will begin its vaccine program in June, the AP said.

Haiti has seen 13,906 COVID-19 cases and 288 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to government statistics in the AP report.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists the country at a level three on its travel health list.