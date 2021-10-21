Haiti Earthquake Recovery With Midwives, Rice and Determination

Rice being distributed to SFA members in Laborde. The medical care component was topped up by this week’s follow-up visit by Project Medishare. The food request was initially covered by 17,000 hot meals prepared at our request by World Central Kitchen for the first few weeks following the earthquake, along with a small distribution of rice by the SFA. But we wanted to distribute enough rice to give families some sense of food security for the next few months while they continue to recover. This led to last week’s delivery of over two tons of rice to Laborde. This was enough to provide 55 lbs of rice to each of the 400 families most in need. Now we are focusing on the longer-term agricultural recovery phase. The priorities are increasing the local seed bank capacity, supplying pumps to improve irrigation, introducing a livestock program, and expanding the existing tree planting operation with a focus on fruit trees. The SFA has been able to provide these services because of an incredible outpouring of support from a large number of people and organizations from many different countries. Notable in this group are the Julian Grace Foundation and the Raising Haiti Foundation . And we are grateful that Project Medishare and World Central Kitchen covered their own costs for the services they provided. Our remaining challenge is to help farmers begin rebuilding some of the more than 700 homes in the Laborde area that were completely destroyed or severely damaged. To this end we are setting out to raise the funds to cover the first 15 homes at a cost of approximately $5,000 per unit. The homes will be built by the farmers themselves with oversight by an engineer. But we can’t start until we raise the full amount of $75,000… in case you were thinking about making your first contribution or perhaps a follow-up donation!