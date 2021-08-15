Haiti Earthquake – News From the Field

While at least 227 people are confirmed dead, reports of the full impact of the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that stuck southwest Haiti early this morning are still incomplete. In the meantime we wanted to share a video and several photos from two local sources.

This video was taken by Abel Dorvilne when he raced outside his home in the southern coastal city of Les Cayes shortly after the earthquake happened about 25 miles away. Abel is an agronomist with the Smallholder Farmers Alliance (SFA) and is responsible for our branch operation in Laborde, 5 miles north of Les Cayes.