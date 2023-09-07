GUY PHILIPPE – A HAITIAN PATRIOT WILL BE WELCOMED BY MANY UPON HIS RETURN HOME

Sep 7, 2023

Once again, many “Prefer Rumor to Fact.!

The world has forgotten the 2000 Haitian elections when Aristide told the Electoral Council chief, Manus, to certify false election results, offering him a briefcase full of $100 American bills. When he refused, Manus was forced into hiding as Aristide’s hit teams searhed for him.

Manus would finally escape to the United States, when he died years later, in Washington.

United Nations observers then abandoned Haiti and Aristide oversaw a Presidential vote that some say saw 20,000 vote nationwide.

The dictatorial Aristide would claim 99% of the 2000 vote in another “landslide.” His first was in 1990 when he claimed 67% of the 300,000 votes cast from a voter base of 3,500,000.

During the 2000 electoral fiasco, Aeistide had ordered a number of PNH officers to attack polling stations.

He wanted 4,500 dead.

Rather than take part in Aristde’s massacre th PNH officers fled to the Dominican Republic.

After 4 years of violent chaos, 2004 saw the American government coordinate the equipping of the PNH officers, in the DR, so they could dislodge Aristide.

Guy Philippe led this group from Cap Haitienne down through Haiti to Port-au-Prince, welcomed along the way by massive crowds of his fellow countrymen.

His action is now described as “a bloody coup” when, in fact, only one person was killed during the action. This was a PNH officer who fired on Guy;s team. The resulting gunfight saw him killed.

Aristide flew into African exile, accompanied by his $12,000,000 American security team FROM San Franscisco.

He was not “geopolitically Kidnapped,”

In recognition for his action, Guy Philippe was awarded the American Distinguisged Service Medal.

Only the American President can authorise this for a foreign national.

Nine years ago he transferred funds from the sale of property given to him by his father, This was going to pay for a condo in the States, where his wife and son would live. The American court system decided this cash resulted from the sale of cocaine, destined for the States. If he didn’t plead guilty, the Americans would arrest his wife Natalie, an American citizen.